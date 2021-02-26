STRIDE Adaptive Sports' recent 100,000 Vertical Challenge Ski Race at Jiminy Peak and Ski Sundown in Connecticut raised over $44,000 for athletes with disabilities. 

Over 50 participants completed 100,000 vertical feet of skiing and snowboarding during events on Feb. 22 and 23. Several corporations and foundations added their support, along with the efforts of the participants through the peer to peer fundraising competition.

All proceeds will be used to purchase new adaptive equipment and fund 18 different sports and recreation programs for people with disabilities.

