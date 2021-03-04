STRIDE Adaptive Sports' Wounded Warrior Snowfest program will honor alumni veterans in a new way this year. The event will take place March 5-7.
The annual welcome ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, via Zoom will feature a video montage of actively involved veterans who have been helped through STRIDE adaptive sport programs.
The Warriors and one family member have been invited to ski a day on the slopes of Jiminy Peak in private lessons followed by a second day of "winter carnival" activities such as ice fishing, snowshoeing, hockey, and bonfire with meals under a heated tent on Crooked Lake in Sand Lake, N.Y.
Tickets to the March 5 welcome ceremony can be purchased for $10 at stride.org/snowfestix.