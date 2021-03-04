STRIDE Adaptive Sports' Wounded Warrior Snowfest program will honor alumni veterans in a new way this year. The event will take place March 5-7.

The annual welcome ceremony from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, via Zoom will feature a video montage of actively involved veterans who have been helped through STRIDE adaptive sport programs.

The Warriors and one family member have been invited to ski a day on the slopes of Jiminy Peak in private lessons followed by a second day of "winter carnival" activities such as ice fishing, snowshoeing, hockey, and bonfire with meals under a heated tent on Crooked Lake in Sand Lake, N.Y.

Tickets to the March 5 welcome ceremony can be purchased for $10 at stride.org/snowfestix.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.