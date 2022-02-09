Nomination papers for the May 9 annual town election are available at the town clerk’s office. Papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Offices appearing on the election ballot are as follows:
Moderator, one one-year term; assessor, one three-year term; Board of Health, two three-year terms; selectmen, one three-year term; Cemetery Commission, one three-year term; Finance Committee, one three-year term; library trustee, one three-year term; Planning Board, two three-year terms; School Committee, two three-year terms; tax collector, one three-year term; town clerk, one three-year term; treasurer, one three-year term; and constable one three-year term.