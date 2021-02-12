The sixth annual 100K Vertical Challenge to benefit STRIDE Adaptive Sports will take place at three different ski mountains in three states this year in order to avoid COVID testing, quarantining and other inconveniences from crossing state lines.
The fundraiser will take place Monday, Feb. 22, at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, 37 Corey Road, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, N.Y., and Ski Sundown in New Hartford, Conn. All events begin at 8 a.m.
Two registration options are offered this year: on-site participation or virtual registration.
On-site participants can form a four-person relay team and test their endurance by completing 87 runs off the top of the mountain.
Those who do not want to ski this year can use use a virtual registration option to participate in the fundraising contest. Prizes will be given to the top fundraisers.
The challenge aims to raise $75,000 and awareness of STRIDE's adaptive sports programs for regional individuals with disabilities including youth with special needs and wounded veterans.
For complete details, visit stride.org/100k.