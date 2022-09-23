Scott Dikkers, author, comedy writer and founder of the humor website, The Onion, will present Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' 2022 Hardman Lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Church Street Center’s Eleanor Furst Roberts Auditorium.
His lecture is titled "Fake News in the Age of Misinformation. The History of The Onion and How the Philosophies and Practices Have Adapted Over Time."
This lecture is free and open to the public. The Hardman Lecture series presents in-depth discussions with leading journalists and is made possible through the Hardman Family Endowment.
Prior to the evening lecture, a student and faculty question and answer session with Dikkers will be held at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Freel Library.