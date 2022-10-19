<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Massachusetts: Henry David Thoreau scholarships available

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation will award collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to 10 students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts.

As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors can enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field.

The Henry David Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. Upon graduation from college, Henry David Thoreau Scholars are inducted into the Henry David Thoreau Society.

Visit thoreauscholar.org for more information and an online application. Students have until Feb. 1, 2023, to apply.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

