Pittsfield: Historical Society staging immersive performance

The Berkshire County Historical Society will present "ReWritten," an immersive performance created and performed by Tom Truss and Matthew Cumbie, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday, July 13 to 16, at Herman Melville's Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
"ReWritten" explores the intimate relationship between Herman Melville and Nathaniel Hawthorne through dance, live music, projection, art installations, and text moving in and around the grounds of Arrowhead.
This year's performance will weave in the stories of some of the women central to the lives of Melville and Hawthorne.
Ticket prices vary. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit berkshirehistory.org.