The Berkshire County Historical Society announces a special members trip exploring Herman Melville’s New Bedford on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The bus leaves Arrowhead at 8 a.m.
Participants will see the town through Melville’s eyes and learn about the business of whaling and how New Bedford became the whaling capital of the world in the years before the Civil War.
The cost is $105 and includes round trip bus transportation, lunch, entrance to the New Bedford Whaling Museum and the “In Ishmael’s Footsteps” guided walking tour.
For reservations, call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org by Oct. 14. To become a member, visit berkshirehistory.org.