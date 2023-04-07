Great Barrington: Hevreh hosting benefit concert with Doug Mishkin

Folk singer and social justice activist Doug Mishkin will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire. The concert will benefit the Religious Action Center of Massachusetts and Construct Inc., an affordable housing nonprofit organization.
Mishkin is a singer-songwriter best known for his album and song, “Woody’s Children,” celebrating the legacy of Woody Guthrie. He has sung the song at many concerts and events and has been accompanied by folk luminaries such as Pete Seeger, Tom Paxton, Tom Chapin, Christine Lavin, and many others.
Mishkin is also a longtime singer in the Jewish community, starting with his time in the North American Federation of Temple Youth and as the song leader at the Reform movement’s national leadership institute at Kutz Camp.
Tickets cost $36, $18 for students and $36 to livestream, and are on sale now.
For more information and to buy tickets visit hevreh.org/mishkin or call the office at 413-528-6378.