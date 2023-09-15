Berkshire County: Area students honored for Hexagon Projects

The 2022 Berkshire County First Peoples Hexagon Project was recognized with the "Outstanding Community Partnership Award" at the Interdependence Hexagon Project recognition event on Sept. 10 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The Berkshire County project was led by art educator, historian, Fulbright Scholar and researcher Stephanie Graham, art teacher and global education program coordinator at Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield.
In addition, North Adams' Drury High School students Emily Lyons and Madalyn Gordon, led by Drury art teacher Amanda Hartlage, received special recognition awards for their work. Lyons was recognized for "Most Creative Interpretation" in the Middle School Interdependence category and Gordon received honorable mention in the High School Environmental Justice category.
For more information, visit hexagonproject.org or tinyurl.com/55cy7ms2.