Great Barrington: Hideaway Circus coming to town

Brooklyn-based production company Hideaway Circus will stage its open-air family-friendly circus, Stars Above, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4 to 6, at North Plain Farm, 342 North Plain Road.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. The all-ages production blends contemporary and traditional circus arts delivered by an international cast of performers. This year's circus includes a roller skating duo and an acrobatic bicycle act.
Tickets range from $25 to $65 and can be purchased at starsabovecircus.com. For further information, visit the website or email hello@hideawaycircus.com.