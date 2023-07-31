<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Hideaway Circus coming to town

Brooklyn-based production company Hideaway Circus will stage its open-air family-friendly circus, Stars Above, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4 to 6, at North Plain Farm, 342 North Plain Road. 

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. The all-ages production blends contemporary and traditional circus arts delivered by an international cast of performers. This year's circus includes a roller skating duo and an acrobatic bicycle act. 

Tickets range from $25 to $65 and can be purchased at starsabovecircus.com. For further information, visit the website or email hello@hideawaycircus.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

