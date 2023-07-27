Lee: High Lawn Farm 5K to benefit Berkshire Bounty

High Lawn Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the Keep Moo’ving 5K to benefit Berkshire Bounty, a food rescue organization dedicated to collecting, purchasing and delivering nutritious food to emergency food distribution programs countywide.
The event will take place in collaboration with the Berkshire Running Foundation at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, from High Lawn Farm, 535 Summer St.
Registration is available online at tinyurl.com/5d376ets until 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, or from 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday at High Lawn Farm. Registration cost is $25 until July 28 and $35 on race day.