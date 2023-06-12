Ghent, N.Y.: Equine therapy center hosting horse show

High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center will be hosting its ninth annual Horse Show and Demo Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 71 County Route 21C .
This event is open to the public. Participants will be demonstrating their horsemanship skills in the saddle, on the ground and in a driving carriage.
The not-for-profit organization offers equine-assisted services such as riding, driving and groundwork to those of all abilities with the goal of enhancing physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.
Information: high-n-mighty.org.