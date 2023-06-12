<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Ghent, N.Y.: Equine therapy center hosting horse show

High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center will be hosting its ninth annual Horse Show and Demo Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 71 County Route 21C .

This event is open to the public. Participants will be demonstrating their horsemanship skills in the saddle, on the ground and in a driving carriage.

The not-for-profit organization offers equine-assisted services such as riding, driving and groundwork to those of all abilities with the goal of enhancing physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.  

Information: high-n-mighty.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

