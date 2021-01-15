The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting "The Art of Mental Wellness," a free Zoom workshop geared toward teens and adults, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Lilla Ohrstrom, registered art therapist and owner of Youngblood Art Studio LLC in The Plains, Va., will be divulging her secrets for navigating life's many challenges through the power of art and storytelling. Participants are encouraged to have paper and pencils on-hand for the workshop.
To register, email youth@roejanlibrary.org. Login information can be found at roejanlibrary.org/teen-events/.