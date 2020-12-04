"Tech Lab: Zoom" will be presented from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, by Roeliff Jansen Community Library, Hudson Area Library, Philmont Public Library, and Claverack Free Library.
Participants will learn how to use Zoom, a video call service, to communicate with family, friends, school, and co-workers, and discover how to mute microphones, turn on cameras, use virtual backgrounds, and share their screens.
A mobile device or a computer can be used to join this session, but it is recommended to join 15 minutes early if you have never used Zoom before.
To register, email director@roejanlibrary.org. Login instructions will be sent by email on the morning of Dec. 15.