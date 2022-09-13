The second annual Hillsdale Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, will feature dozens of classic and vintage vehicles whose owners will vie for trophies in 20 categories.

Pre-1990 cars, trucks and motorcycles will fill Hillsdale’s Hamlet Park, southwest of the Routes 22-23 light, along with the sounds of the popular local band Lucky Bucket. Rain date is Sept. 25.

Vehicles will compete for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Best Import, Best Restoration Work in Progress, Best Motorcycle, Best Engine, Best Paint, and Best Truck, among other awards.

A fee of $10 per vehicle will be charged for participants while the public is welcome free of charge. Participants will be eligible for door prizes and there will be raffles for all.

