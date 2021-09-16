Grammy nominee Brady Rymer along with Claudia Mussen will play family-friendly children’s music from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Hamlet Park as part of the Jams in the Hamlet concert series.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tia Maggio, the Roeliff Jansen Community Library's Children’s & Youth Services associate, will be sharing stories and related activities for kids under the big tent at the park.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food and soft drinks will be available from local restaurants, including Momma Lo’s BBQ and Bacon’s Pizza.
Hamlet Park is located southwest of the traffic light at the intersection of state Routes 22 and 23.