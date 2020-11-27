Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Roeliff Jansen Community Library invites families to create handmade bird feeders and help decorate the trees at the library on Saturday, Dec. 5. Available time slots are at 1 and 2 p.m. 

During this outdoor program, participants will be using popcorn, cranberries, pine cones, and more to create natural bird feeders.

Space is limited. To register, email youth@roejanlibrary.org or call 518-325-4101. Masks and social distancing are required. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 19.

Information: roejanlibrary.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

