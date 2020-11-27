Roeliff Jansen Community Library invites families to create handmade bird feeders and help decorate the trees at the library on Saturday, Dec. 5. Available time slots are at 1 and 2 p.m.
During this outdoor program, participants will be using popcorn, cranberries, pine cones, and more to create natural bird feeders.
Space is limited. To register, email youth@roejanlibrary.org or call 518-325-4101. Masks and social distancing are required. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 19.
Information: roejanlibrary.org.