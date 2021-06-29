The Hillsdale Hamlet Committee announces the return of the town flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Hamlet Park, located southwest of the intersection of Routes 22 and 23. Early-bird shoppers will be admitted at 8 a.m. for a $10 donation.

Applications for vendor spaces are available by contacting Steven Tiger at stiger@taconic.net or by calling 518-938-1404. Information: tinyurl.com/HillsdaleFlea.

Severe weather date is Sunday, July 4; visit the Facebook page for updates.

Proceeds will help fund town improvement and beautification projects overseen by the Hamlet Committee, including the redesign and restoration of Hamlet Park.

