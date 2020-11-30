Gingerbread house decorating at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library begins Saturday, Dec. 5.
Kids can sign-up to receive a free gingerbread house decorating kit by emailing youth@roejanlibrary.org or calling 518-325-4101. Children who bring in their decorated house for display at the library will receive a free holiday book from Santa.
The houses will remain on display at the library until Dec. 19; afterwards, kids are free to take their houses home if they choose.
For more information, call 518-325-4101 or visit roejanlibrary.org.