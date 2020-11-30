Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Gingerbread house decorating at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library begins Saturday, Dec. 5.

Kids can sign-up to receive a free gingerbread house decorating kit by emailing youth@roejanlibrary.org or calling 518-325-4101. Children who bring in their decorated house for display at the library will receive a free holiday book from Santa.

The houses will remain on display at the library until Dec. 19; afterwards, kids are free to take their houses home if they choose.

For more information, call 518-325-4101 or visit roejanlibrary.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

