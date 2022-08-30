Grillsdale 2022 celebrates its seventh year with special Labor Day weekend events at Taconic Ridge Farm, 2846 Route 23.
A Honky Tonk Barn Dance featuring The Juke Drifters and The Neon Moons will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets cost $25.
Smoked brisket or barbecued rib dinners will be smoked on-site and for sale by Hillsdale Fire Company No. 1 for $22.50.
The annual Grillsdale Dinner featuring live jazz music by The Lucky 5 will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
The wood-fired feast by Daniel Sabia of Woodfired Food costs $200 for two adults. A vegetarian option is available.
To purchase tickets for either weekend event, visit grillsdaleny.com.