A draft design for the renovation of Hillsdale’s Hamlet Park will be presented to residents during a Zoom meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The plan was created by Chazen Associates, a landscape design firm hired by the town to reimage the park, which is located southwest of the intersections of state Routes 22 and 23 in the center of Hillsdale Hamlet.
For the link to the Zoom meeting, visit hillsdaleny.com. Residents may request a copy of the plan in advance of the meeting by emailing HillsdaleHamletCommittee@gmail.com. The public also may comment on the plan by using that email address.
After the public meeting, the plan will be formally presented to the Hillsdale Town Board for review and approval.