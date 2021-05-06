The Sleepy Hollow String Band will open "Jams in the Hamlet," a free monthly concert series, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in Hamlet Park, southwest of the Routes 22-23 traffic light. The park will open for concert guests at 4 p.m.
The series, sponsored by the Hillsdale Hamlet Committee, will feature professional musicians and will be capped off by a community talent event at the town's Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 9.
Admission is free, but donations toward the cost of the concert series are encouraged. While some seating will be available, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Refreshments will be available for purchase and local non-profit, community-driven organizations will be on-site providing information on their activities. Funds are also being raised through the sale of "Jams in the Hamlet" merchandise, available at jams-in-the-hamlet.creator-spring.com.
For more information, visit facebook.com/jamsinthehamlet.