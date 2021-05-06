The Sleepy Hollow String Band will open "Jams in the Hamlet," a free monthly concert series, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in Hamlet Park, southwest of the Routes 22-23 traffic light. The park will open for concert guests at 4 p.m. 

The series, sponsored by the Hillsdale Hamlet Committee, will feature professional musicians and will be capped off by a community talent event at the town's Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 9.

Admission is free, but donations toward the cost of the concert series are encouraged. While some seating will be available, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and local non-profit, community-driven organizations will be on-site providing information on their activities. Funds are also being raised through the sale of "Jams in the Hamlet" merchandise, available at jams-in-the-hamlet.creator-spring.com.

For more information, visit facebook.com/jamsinthehamlet.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.