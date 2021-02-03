A navigator from the Healthcare Consortium will be available to assist local residents with healthcare plans and decisions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Roeliff Jansen Community Library.
Navigators can assist individuals and families in Columbia and Greene Counties with shopping for, comparing and enrolling in quality, affordable health insurance, including Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan, through the New York State of Health Official Health Plan Marketplace.
Navigators can also assist with applying for financial assistance to help pay for coverage.
A navigator will be available by appointment on the second Monday of each month. Services are free. Call 518-822-9600 to make an appointment.