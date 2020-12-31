A navigator from the Healthcare Consortium will be available by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month beginning Jan. 11 at Roeliff Jansen Community Library to assist local residents with healthcare plans and decisions.
Navigators can assist individuals and families in Columbia and Greene Counties with shopping for, comparing, and enrolling in quality, affordable health insurance, including Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan, through the New York State of Health Official Health Plan Marketplace.
Navigators can also assist with applying for financial assistance to help pay for coverage.
Navigator services are free of charge. Call 518-822-9600 to make an appointment.