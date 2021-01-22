Taconic Hills High School’s annual science research symposium will be streamed on Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
Presented by Roeliff Jansen Community Library, Taconic Hills High School's science research symposium is a yearly event sponsored in part by the State University of New York Albany Science Research Program.
In order to complete the program, students were required to locate and analyze professional journal articles, deliver several oral presentations at professional events and competitions, conduct original research under the tutelage of a mentor, and submit a paper for publication to professional journals.
For information on this year's student researchers, their presentation topics and Zoom login information, visit roejanlibrary.org/taconic-hills-science.