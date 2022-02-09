The New-York Historical Society will present its third of four history webinars, "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow," from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom. This program is sponsored by the Columbia County Libraries Association.
Based on the New-York Historical Society's 2018-19 exhibition of the same name, this virtual presentation explores Black Americans' struggle for equality under the law from 1865 through World War I.
Participants will learn about both Southern and Northern roles in this dark chapter of history as well as Black New Yorkers’ organizing and community-building in the face of discrimination.
To register, contact one of the libraries listed at columbiacountyny.com/libraries.html.