The Hillsdale Hamlet Committee is sponsoring the town's first car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Hamlet Park, located southwest of the Routes 22-23 traffic light. The event will feature vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles from automotive eras prior to 1990.
Doors will open for late registration ($10) at 8 a.m. and spectators will be admitted at 9 a.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Spectator events will include a 50/50 raffle, voting for the “People’s Choice” Award, and music by the Lucky Bucket band.
Juried awards, including Best in Show, Best Restoration in Progress, Best of Pre-War, and Best of The Decades from 1950 to 1980, will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.
To preregister a vehicle, email Hoffman-gaye8@gmail.com. New York State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Proceeds from vehicle registrations will go to the renovation of Hamlet Park based on a master plan approved by the Hillsdale Town Board earlier this year.