The Hillsdale Hamlet Committee is sponsoring the town's first car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Hamlet Park, located southwest of the Routes 22-23 traffic light. The event will feature vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles from automotive eras prior to 1990.

Doors will open for late registration ($10) at 8 a.m. and spectators will be admitted at 9 a.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Spectator events will include a 50/50 raffle, voting for the “People’s Choice” Award, and music by the Lucky Bucket band.

Juried awards, including Best in Show, Best Restoration in Progress, Best of Pre-War, and Best of The Decades from 1950 to 1980, will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.

To preregister a vehicle, email Hoffman-gaye8@gmail.com. New York State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Proceeds from vehicle registrations will go to the renovation of Hamlet Park based on a master plan approved by the Hillsdale Town Board earlier this year.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.