A series of Tech Labs presented by Roeliff Jansen Community Library, Hudson Area Library, Philmont Public Library, and Claverack Free Library, begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 22. All classes will be held virtually on Zoom.
Tech Labs are designed to assist participants with using different modern tech applications and expand their knowledge of the technological world. Hosted by tech guru Pam Doran, this series will offer free lessons in Zoom, Google Drive, library apps, and more.
Participants can sign up for any number of the labs offered. For a complete list, visit roejanlibrary.org/adult-programs/.
Email Tamara Gaskell at director@roejanlibrary.org to register.