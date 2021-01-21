"Zoom Basics" will kick off a series of Tech Labs presented by Roeliff Jansen Community Library, Hudson Area Library, Philmont Public Library, and Claverack Free Library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom.
Hosted by freelance IT consultant and educator Pam Doran, this series will offer free lessons in Zoom, Google, cyber security, and more.
Additional tech labs in the series include Advanced Zoom, Feb. 4; Google Arts and Culture Virtual Tours, Feb. 11; Google Search Tips, Feb. 25; and Cyber Security, March 4.
Participants can sign up for as few or as many of the labs offered as they choose. Email Tamara Gaskell at director@roejanlibrary.org to register.