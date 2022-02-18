Motivational speaker and former illusionist Greg Dwyer will present "The Importance of Focus — For Getting More of What You Want in Life" from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom.
This program is cosponsored by the Claverack Free Library, Hudson Area Library, Philmont Public Library, and Roeliff Jansen Community Library.
Dwyer will show you how to create real magic in your life to get more of what you desire.
Register by contacting one of the following libraries: RoeJan at 518-325-4101 or roejanlibrary.org; Hudson at 518-828-1792 or hudsonarealibrary.org; Claverack at 518-851-7120 or claveracklibrary.org; or Philmont at 518-672-5010 or philmontlibrary.com.