The Roeliff Jansen Community Library will celebrate National Poetry Month in April with daily poetry prompts, a poetry study group and a poetry open mic.
Daily poetry prompts from local poet Jan Hutchinson will be available at roejanlibrary.org/poetry-month/, or email director@roejanlibrary.org to receive the prompts in your email inbox.
The Poetry Study Group will be reading the works of Samuel Taylor Coleridge at noon Tuesday, April 19, at the library. Bring something to share.
To wrap up the month, the library will cohost a poetry open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Copake Grange. Contact Roberta Roll at roberta.roll@gmail.com for more information.