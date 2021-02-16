Learn about the basics of wildlife tracking during a family-friendly outdoor event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library, 9091 Route 22.

Join Greenagers Conservation Director Elia Del Molino for a hike around the library to look for spoor (tracks and signs) of bears, bobcats, weasels, porcupines, red foxes, gray foxes, coyotes, and house cats. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Masks and social distancing are required. Email youth@roejanlibrary.org to register.

