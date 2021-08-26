The Roeliff Jansen Community Library invites the community to participate in a Mini Art Exhibit set to open at noon Saturday, Sept. 18.
Patrons are encouraged to pick up a 3x3-inch canvas to create a unique piece for the exhibit. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate.
All art pieces should be completed and returned by Sept. 18. Completed pieces will go into the library's display case/gallery.
The library is located at 9091 State Route 22. For more information, call 518-325-4101 or visit facebook.com/roejanlibrary.