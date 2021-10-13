The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting a four-session graphic novel workshop series led by cartoonist Barbara Slate from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 21 through Nov. 12.
Students will learn how to create a graphic novel as they learn about the creative process, learn how to write a character study, focus on the narrative of the story, and create layouts.
No experience or drawing skills are necessary to participate. This workshop is free and open to tweens, teens and adults. Space is limited. Participants must commit to all four sessions.
To register, call 518-325-4101, email director@roejanlibrary.org, or visit the library.