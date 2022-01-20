The Roeliff Jansen Community Library’s board of trustees held its annual meeting on Jan. 20 to elect its officers.
Reelected were Patricia A. Placona, president; Barbara Barrantes, vice president; Colleen Lutz, secretary; and Margaret M. Wormley, treasurer.
The board also welcomed new trustees Veronica "Ronnie" McTiernan and Beth Gordon.
Returning trustees are Christopher L. Atkins, John Cady, Michael S. Citrin, Marian Dodds, Marilyn Gross, Jane Plasman, Steven Smith, John P. Thompson, and Joan Wallstein.
For information on library hours and events, call 518-325-4101 or visit roejanlibrary.org.