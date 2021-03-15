"Art in the Evening: Matisse and His Cut-Outs," a virtual workshop hosted by Tia Maggio, professional artist and Roeliff Jansen Community Library's Children's and Youth Services associate, will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, via Zoom.
This free class will take a look at French artist Henri Matisse's paper cut-outs. Workshop participants will also "paint with scissors" to create their own colorful masterpieces. Supplies are provided by the library and can be picked up during regular hours.
The workshop is open to teens and adults. Space is limited. Email youth@roejanlibrary.org to register.