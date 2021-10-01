This fall, the Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting a series of art workshops that experiment with different styles and mediums. Workshops will be led by Tia Maggio, artist and children's and youth services associate at the library.

The first workshop, "Who Is Modigliani, and Why the Long Face," from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, will focus on Amedeo Modigliani.

After looking at Modigliani's long-necked beauties, participants will do their own interpretations using pastel on black paper. All supplies provided.

Space is limited to 10 participants. To register, email youth@roejanlibary.org.

