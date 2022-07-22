The seventh Oldtone Roots Music Festival will be celebrated in two waves — a big shindig from July 28-31 and a two-day event called Oldtone Lite on Sept. 10 and 11. Both will be held at Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 County Route 21.
The music festival kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, with a Honky Tonk Dance Tent Night with Wild Leek River and a two-step dance lesson with Ellery Cowboy. A line dance lesson with Sargent Seedoo will precede the performance.
The festival features over 35 musical artists, a dance tent, family programs, square dances, and dance and calling workshops. The gates for camping open at noon Thursday.
All passes, camping packages and tickets are available at oldtonemusicfestival.com.