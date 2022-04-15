Residents are invited to a public gathering at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Town Hall to discuss a plan to extend and replace sidewalks and otherwise upgrade several streets in the town’s hamlet, located at the intersection of state routes 22 and 23.
Members of the town’s Project Advisory Committee for the program will review the streetscape improvement plan that would affect portions of Cold Water, Anthony and Maple streets. The plan was designed by CPL, an architecture, planning and engineering company hired by the town.
Photographic panels that depict the project will be shown at the meeting and remain on display at Town Hall for those unable to attend.
Funding for the project is expected to come largely from government grants.