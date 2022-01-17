Imogen Drake and Ellie Yang, students in the Taconic Hills High School’s Science Research Program, will share the culmination of three years of intensive research work at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library, 9091 Route 22.
Drake, who has been working with a psychology professor from the University of California, will be presenting her findings about the impact of traumatic brain injury on the development of anxiety.
Yang, who has been working with Claudia Knab-Vispo from the Hawthorne Valley Farmscape Ecology Program, will share their findings on the differences between duckweed grown in a laboratory setting and duckweed growing in the wild.
Masks are required. There is a possibility that this program will be moved to Zoom. Check the Roe Jan Library and Taconic Hills Central School websites and social media for any updates.
For more information, call 518-325-4101 or visit roejanlibrary.org.