Roeliff Jansen Community Library’s tech guru Pam Doran will lead two Tech Labs on Google Drive and Google Docs applications from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, via Zoom.

In the first lab, learn how to store, access and manage files using Google Drive. In the second, take a deeper dive into Google Docs and learn how to create, edit and share documents.

This program is cosponsored by the Claverack Free Library, Hudson Area Library, Philmont Public Library, and Roeliff Jansen. 

Register by emailing director@roejanlibrary.org.

