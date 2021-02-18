A draft design for the renovation of Hillsdale's Hamlet Park was approved by the Town Board on Feb. 9, setting the stage for a fundraising effort that will seek government and foundation grants as well as individual donations to pay for the project.

The Town Board meeting, held via Zoom, featured a brief presentation by Chazen Associates, a landscape design firm hired by the town.

Among the proposed new elements are an expanded playground for children, a pavilion for concerts and other events, a walking path, benches, picnic tables, new lighting, shade trees, an improved basketball court, a pickleball court, and a connection to the Harlem Valley Rail Trail, which terminates in Hillsdale.

The renovation, spearheaded by the Hillsdale Hamlet Committee, was based in part on suggestions and comments from hundreds of residents gathered through a survey and in public meetings in October and January.

