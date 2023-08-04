<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Richmond: Hilltop Orchards slates donut eating contest

Ten contestants will compete to be the 2023 “No Crumb Left Behind” Cider Donut Eating Champion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Hilltop Orchards, 508 Canaan Road.

The contestants will have 10 minutes to eat as many cider donuts as possible. The winner will receive bragging rights for a year and a dozen free cider donuts every month. They’ll also have their photo hung on the farm store wall.

Entrants must be 21 and older and apply by noon Aug. 5 via Hilltop Orchards' Facebook  Messenger. Only 10 final contestants will be chosen from all the entrants, with two alternates.

Contestants names will be announced on Hilltop Orchards’ Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

Everyone is welcome to come and watch the event.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

