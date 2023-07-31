Hilltowns: Hilltown History Trail museums open doors

The second annual Hilltown History Trail Museums and Culture Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Hilltown historical societies in Ashfield, Buckland, Cummington, Plainfield, and Shelburne Falls will open their museum doors to the public on the same day for a free day of exploring.
These volunteer-run, rural museums have very limited open hours throughout the year, but for one day this August, six will be open to the public at no charge.
Participating museums include the Ashfield Historical Society Museum, Wilder Homestead and Buckland Historical Society Museum in Buckland, Shaw-Hudson House in Plainfield, Kingman Tavern in Cummington, and Shelburne Historical Society Museum in Shelburne Falls.
A printable map of the museums on the trail can be found at HilltownHistoryTrail.org. Tour-goers can answer the History Hunt raffle fact at each stop to be entered into a raffle.
Contact Stacy Kontrabecki at learn@HilltownHistoryTrail.org or 413-834-3423 for more information or to volunteer as a museum docent.