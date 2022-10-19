Hilltowns: Holiday help program seeks donors

Hilltown Holiday Help, a program that provides clothing, books and toys to eligible hilltown families with low to moderate income, is underway.
The program is organized by the Hilltown Family Center and Hilltown Social Services programs in conjunction with the Gateway Regional High School National Honor Society.
Donors are needed to help with fundraising and shopping. Recipients have also been found for holiday meals, cords of wood, help with utility bills, gift cards, gifts for teens and adults, and other items.
For families in need, wish lists will be available through Hilltown Community Center staff beginning Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 18, via telephone, in-person appointments, email, U.S. mail, or Zoom.
Families with children from newborns through age 12, are eligible. Proof of residency and birth certificates or Social Security cards for children may be required. Gifts will be distributed from Dec. 8-10, through contactless curbside pickup or delivery.
Donors should arrange for a drop-off time with staff or send monetary donations via the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/c321376a or to the attention of Kim Savery, c/o HCHC Finance Office, 58 Old North Road, Worthington, MA 01098. Checks should be made payable to HCHC (Hilltown Community Health Centers) with Holiday Help in the memo.
Information: Susan LeBarron at 413-667-2203, ext. 311, slebarron@hchcweb.org, or Savery at 413-685-3500, ksavery@hchcweb.org.