Cummington: Hilltown community celebration on tap

Hilltown Vision Fest, an all-ages Hilltown community celebration, will begin at noon Saturday, June 3, and continue until night at Pettingill Park, 14 Main St.
Arts & crafts will kick off the event at noon, featuring face painting, puppet making and more, with the kid-centered activities punctuated by a puppet parade at 4 p.m.
There will be food and drink from a variety of Hilltown businesses throughout the day. Live music and dancing will go into the night.
This free event is organized by the local nonprofit Hilltown Vision, and supported in part by a festival grant from the Mass Cultural Council and grants from the Local Cultural Councils of Cummington, Goshen, Plainfield, Williamsburg, Windsor, and Worthington.