The Hilltown Community Health Center is working with area schools and the Northampton Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
Clinics are scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Gateway Regional Schools, Huntington; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Hampshire Regional Schools; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at R.H. Conwell Elementary School in Worthington. To register for these clinics, visit tinyurl.com/shhpzb9w.
The Huntington Health Center also hosts clinics for all ages 5+ from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Call 413-667-3009, ext. 261 or ext. 991 (Spanish), for more information and to register.