Hilltown Safety at Home, a program created to support anyone experiencing domestic violence in rural Western Massachusetts, announces the the creation of a book club for its clients and local survivors.

A discussion on the book, “Stop Telling Women to Smile,” by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, on Zoom.  

A virtual discussion with Fazlalizadeh, hosted by the Elizabeth Freedman Center of Berkshire County, will be held the following week.

To register for this program and to receive a free copy of the book, call Declan Nolan, domestic violence victim advocate, at 413-667-2203, ext. 341, or dnolan@hchcweb.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.