Hilltown Safety at Home, a program created to support anyone experiencing domestic violence in rural Western Massachusetts, announces the the creation of a book club for its clients and local survivors.
A discussion on the book, “Stop Telling Women to Smile,” by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, on Zoom.
A virtual discussion with Fazlalizadeh, hosted by the Elizabeth Freedman Center of Berkshire County, will be held the following week.
To register for this program and to receive a free copy of the book, call Declan Nolan, domestic violence victim advocate, at 413-667-2203, ext. 341, or dnolan@hchcweb.org.