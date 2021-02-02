Hilltown Community Development has partnered with local retailers and farm stands to set up Hilltown Food Bucks, a local effort to help Hilltown residents stretch their food dollars while supporting critical local food businesses in a difficult time of social and economic stress.
Eligible participants can receive between $100 to $125 in food coupons per month for a limited time to be used at participating local stores and farms on non-taxable food items.
To be eligible, participants must live in one of the following towns: Ashfield, Blandford, Chester, Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Plainfield, Williamsburg, and Worthington.
Residents who are age 62 years or older, have a child enrolled in Free and Reduced School Meals, are a resident of low income housing, or are eligible for LIHEAP are encouraged to apply.
Program funding is limited and will expire in May 2021. To participate, complete the one page application available at hilltowncdc.org/foodbucks. For questions, contact Kate Bavelock, director of Community Programs, at kateb@hilltowncdc.org or 413-296-4536, ext. 116.