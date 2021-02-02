Hilltown Community Development has partnered with local retailers and farm stands to set up Hilltown Food Bucks, a local effort to help Hilltown residents stretch their food dollars while supporting critical local food businesses in a difficult time of social and economic stress.

Eligible participants can receive between $100 to $125 in food coupons per month for a limited time to be used at participating local stores and farms on non-taxable food items.

To be eligible, participants must live in one of the following towns: Ashfield, Blandford, Chester, Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Huntington, Middlefield, Montgomery, Plainfield, Williamsburg, and Worthington.

Residents who are age 62 years or older, have a child enrolled in Free and Reduced School Meals, are a resident of low income housing, or are eligible for LIHEAP are encouraged to apply.

Program funding is limited and will expire in May 2021. To participate, complete the one page application available at hilltowncdc.org/foodbucks. For questions, contact Kate Bavelock, director of Community Programs, at kateb@hilltowncdc.org or 413-296-4536, ext. 116.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.